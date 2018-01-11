Mike Flynn hopes Tottenham FA Cup tie spurs on Newport County

Media playback is not supported on this device 'A machine gun & axes' to stop Harry Kane

Boss Mike Flynn hopes facing Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup will inspire Newport's players in the league.

The Exiles have drawn Spurs in the fourth round in late January after their 2-1 win against Leeds.

Newport go to Grimsby in League Two on Saturday and have games against Crawley and Morecambe before facing Spurs.

"If they don't keep up their good standards they risk losing a place against Tottenham, so I think that's the team talk done really," said Flynn.

"But this is our bread and butter, we've got to keep concentrating and I'm sure they will because I've got a great group.

"It's an exciting time to be involved with Newport, long may it continue; can't remember the last time it was this exciting if I'm honest."

Flynn has set a target of making up the four-point difference between 11th in the table and the play-off spots by the time Spurs visit Rodney Parade.

"By the time we play Tottenham in the FA Cup let's see if we can set ourselves a challenge and see if we can be in the play off spots by then because momentum goes a long long way and we've definitely got a bit of that at the moment," said Flynn.