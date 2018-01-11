Scottish Gossip: Michael O'Neill, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Rangers, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish FA is ready to offer Northern Ireland's Michael O'Neill the chance to become the highest-paid manager in the history of the Scotland national side. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is holding fire on a club-record £7m move for Odsonne Edouard, saying he will assess the 19-year-old striker who is on loan from PSG at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Hearts plan to solve their left-back problem by signing Manchester United's Demetri Mitchell, 20, on loan. (Scotsman)

Hibernian have knocked back a six-figure bid for striker Simon Murray from Turkish side Elazigspor. (Daily Record)

Murray has scored 14 goals since joining Hibs in the summer

Motherwell want to take Ben Heneghan back to Fir Park in a loan deal from Sheffield United. (Sun)

Hearts are in talks with Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles about a potential deal for 6ft 4in striker Leon de Kogel. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes Celtic have to win a second straight treble to avoid a "disappointing campaign". (Daily Mail)

"People thought they knew how I felt about the Rangers job... they didn't", says Aberdeen's Derek McInnes, who turned down an approach from the Ibrox club last month. (Sun)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is on Lazio's transfer shortlist as the Rome club consider a replacement for star man Stefan de Vrij. (Daily Record)

Rangers newcomer Sean Goss reveals how broken back wrecked his hopes of a breakthrough at Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Rangers winger Michael O'Halloran is set to hold talks with manager Graeme Murty at the club's Florida training camp over his future as he looks to revive Ibrox career after a loan spell at St Johnstone. (Sun)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic joined Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015

Partick Thistle left-back James Penrice, 19, is eager to show the progress he has made after being recalled from a successful loan spell with Livingston. (Times, print edition)

Australia striker Jamie Maclaren reveals he signed on loan for Hibs instead of Hearts despite having a family of Jambos fans. (Daily Record)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says there have been no approaches for midfielder John McGinn so far in this transfer window but would be surprised if wasn't interest in the 22-year-old Scotland international. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts are running the rule over Rico Quitongo, the 18-year-old son of former Tynecastle winger Jose, recently released by Hamilton. (Herald, print edition)

Manchester City's Chidi Nwakali wants to use his loan to Aberdeen as a springboard into Nigeria's World Cup squad. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Mirren hope to land Mark Hill on loan from Celtic with Raith Rovers also keen on the 19-year-old midfielder. (Sun)

Ryan Jack and Ross McCrorie will miss Rangers' Florida Cup games against Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians through injury. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein could have three new faces in place before the Scottish Cup tie with Hibernian at Tynecastle Park a week on Sunday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER SPORT

Edinburgh lock Ben Toolis ready to be a leader for club and country. (Scotsman)

Scotland will be without captain Kyle Coetzer for next week's cricket double-header with Ireland in Dubai as he sits final coaching exams. (Sun, print edition)