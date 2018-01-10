Eniola Aluko: Chelsea striker in talks with Paris St-Germain

Aluko rejoined Chelsea in 2012 following a previous spell at the club from 2007-2009

Chelsea Ladies and England striker Eniola Aluko is in talks with Paris St-Germain and one other overseas team.

The 30-year-old, who has 102 caps for her country, was involved in a discrimination case against former England manager Mark Sampson last year.

Aluko has scored five goals in 10 appearances this season and has five months left on her Chelsea contract.

But a fresh start is understood to appeal to her, given her limited starts this season.

Chelsea are currently in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they face Montpellier in March, and are second in the Women's Super League behind Manchester City.

Paris St-Germain are second in the Division 1 Feminine behind leaders and reigning champions Lyon.

