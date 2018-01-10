BBC Sport - How curling helped Hugh Nibloe cope with multiple sclerosis
'I had low moments, curling gave me focus'
- From the section Scottish
Hugh Nibloe is the only debutant in the GB Wheelchair curling team selected for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. A former rugby player, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 24 and admits he struggled to cope, turning to comfort food and barely leaving the house. Now, curling has provided focus, and helped him turn his life around.
