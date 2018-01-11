BBC Sport - David Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea in the future

Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea

West Ham manager David Moyes says he wants his side to play "like Tottenham, like Chelsea" if he remains in charge beyond the end of this season.

READ MORE: 'I want West Ham to play like Chelsea'

Watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday, January 13 at 1200 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea

Video

Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?

Video

Top 10 best BBL plays of the week

Video

NBA legends star in Great British Dunk-Off

Audio

England coach Bayliss should go now - Maxwell

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Is this England’s new hip hop prop?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Watch Tommy Lawrence's chance encounter with BBC reporter

  • From the section News
Video

Djokovic 'very happy' with comeback

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How Saints' Brees tore Panthers apart

Video

Froome case is a 'blow' for British Cycling

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Boston Celtics play 'British or not?'

Video

'We score too!' - NBA stars query British kids' favourite teams

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired