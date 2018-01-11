BBC Sport - David Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea in the future
Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea
- From the section Football
West Ham manager David Moyes says he wants his side to play "like Tottenham, like Chelsea" if he remains in charge beyond the end of this season.
READ MORE: 'I want West Ham to play like Chelsea'
Watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday, January 13 at 1200 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired