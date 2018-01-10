Francis Coquelin: Valencia to sign Arsenal midfielder, says Wenger

Francis Coquelin
Francis Coquelin has spent almost a decade at Arsenal

Valencia are set to sign French midfielder Francis Coquelin from Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The 26-year-old leaves for Spain in what is expected to be a £12m deal, having joined the Gunners as a youth player in 2008.

He made 105 Premier League appearances and signed a new deal at Arsenal in January 2017.

Wenger confirmed the transfer after Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

"He goes to Valencia because he didn't get enough games with us this season and he had an opportunity. I let him go," said Wenger.

