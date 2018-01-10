Checkatrade Trophy: Shrewsbury Town beat Blackpool on penalties to reach last eight

Lenell John-Lewis has not started a league match for Shrewsbury this season, but has played 18 times as a substitute

Lenell John-Lewis scored the decisive spot-kick as League One promotion hopefuls Shrewsbury beat Blackpool 4-2 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Blackpool duo Danny Philliskirk and Rowan Roache failed from the spot after the tie had ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Shrewsbury had a scrambled effort disallowed and Stefan Payne forced keeper Joe Lumley into three saves.

Home goalkeeper Dean Henderson also made a fine stop from Sessi D'Almeida.

There is one last-16 tie still to be played - the game between Oldham and Leicester's under-21 side was postponed on Tuesday because of a frozen pitch and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 17 January (19:30 GMT).

The quarter-final draw - which will not be regionalised - will be made on Thursday, with ties to be played in the week commencing 22 January.