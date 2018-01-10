EFL Trophy - Third Round
Shrewsbury0Blackpool0
Shrewsbury Town win 4-2 on penalties

Checkatrade Trophy: Shrewsbury Town beat Blackpool on penalties to reach last eight

Lenell John-Lewis of Shrewsbury Town
Lenell John-Lewis has not started a league match for Shrewsbury this season, but has played 18 times as a substitute

Lenell John-Lewis scored the decisive spot-kick as League One promotion hopefuls Shrewsbury beat Blackpool 4-2 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Blackpool duo Danny Philliskirk and Rowan Roache failed from the spot after the tie had ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Shrewsbury had a scrambled effort disallowed and Stefan Payne forced keeper Joe Lumley into three saves.

Home goalkeeper Dean Henderson also made a fine stop from Sessi D'Almeida.

There is one last-16 tie still to be played - the game between Oldham and Leicester's under-21 side was postponed on Tuesday because of a frozen pitch and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 17 January (19:30 GMT).

The quarter-final draw - which will not be regionalised - will be made on Thursday, with ties to be played in the week commencing 22 January.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired