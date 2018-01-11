Laurens de Bock: Leeds United sign Club Brugge left-back

From the section

Belgian Laurens de Bock is the second first-team player to join Leeds in the January transfer window

Leeds United have signed Club Brugge left-back Laurens de Bock for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who played in the Champions League for the Belgian side, has made six appearances this season.

De Bock is the second first-team player to join the Elland Road side this week after Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi signed on Tuesday.

He could make his debut in Saturday's Championship game at Ipswich.

