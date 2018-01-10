Gary Madine: Cardiff City have bid for Bolton Wanderers striker rejected

Gary Madine
Gary Madine (right) celebrates scoring Bolton's first goal in their 2-0 win over Cardiff in December

Bolton Wanderers have rejected a bid from Cardiff City for striker Gary Madine.

Madine, 27, is Bolton's top scorer this season with nine goals from 26 appearances in the Championship.

Wanderers are 20th in the table and just one point clear of the relegation zone but beat Cardiff 2-0 in December.

Having started his career at Carlisle, Madine spent four years at Sheffield Wednesday before joining Bolton in 2015.

Madine signed a new two-year contract in June 2017 after scoring 10 goals to help Bolton win promotion from League One last season.

