Drew Spence: Chelsea midfielder recalled to England women's squad

Drew Spence signed a new one-year contract with the Women's Super League One side Chelsea in September

Chelsea's Drew Spence has been recalled to the England women's squad for the first time since accusing former boss Mark Sampson of making racially discriminatory remarks.

Gilly Flaherty, Rachel Daly and Ellen White also return for the 10-day training camp in Spain.

England are preparing for March's SheBelieves Cup in the United States.

They then resume their 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign against Wales in April.

"The camp will give us extra time to do some concentrated work on specific areas we have prioritised," said interim boss Mo Marley.

England are making "good progress in the search for the new permanent head coach", according to Football Association director of women's football Sue Campbell, after Sampson was sacked in September.