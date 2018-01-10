SFA open to Video Assistant Referee but no plans for Scottish Cup use

Referees in Italy's Serie A consult with TV replays to help with decision-making

The Scottish FA is open to using a video assistant referee (VAR) but has no plans to implement the system in this season's Scottish Cup.

VAR has this week been introduced in England, with plans to use it in each round of the FA Cup.

"It is something that we would be happy to embrace and support if there was a widespread appetite from our member clubs," said a spokesman for the SFA.

However, the spokesman also raised concerns over affordability.

The SPFL, who administer the senior Scottish leagues and League Cup, has already ruled out using goal-line technology, saying that the cost is prohibitive.

VAR is limited to four types of match-changing incidents: goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity.

To reassess moments during a match, the referee can request a review after making a decision or the VAR can recommend one.

Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and Portugal's Primeira Liga introduced VAR at the beginning of this season, while the system was used at last year's Club World Cup, Confederations Cup and Under-20 World Cup.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants to use it at this year's World Cup in Russia, with a final decision expected in March.

Scottish Cup semi-finals and finals at Hampden are covered by multiple TV cameras that could be utilised by VAR

"The Scottish FA has maintained a consistent stance on goal-line technology and VAR, both publically and as an important voice within the International Football Association Board (IFAB)," added the SFA spokesman.

"We are open to any technology that would help deliver a matter of fact. Goal-line technology and VAR has been proven to aid match officials in the decision-making process."