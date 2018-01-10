Joe Ward: Peterborough sign Woking winger on two-and-a-half year deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Woking 1-1 Peterborough United

Peterborough United have signed winger Joe Ward from National League side Woking for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Ward, 22, impressed for the Cards in their 1-1 FA Cup draw with Posh last month, scoring one of his seven goals in 31 games this season in that game.

The former Chelmsford, Brighton and Lincoln player is available for Saturday's League One game at Wigan.

"He brings pace, energy and can go past people," boss Grant McCann said.

Peterborough have a strong track record of signing players from non-league football, with Craig Mackail-Smith, George Boyd, Aaron McLean and current Posh winger James Maddison all signed from outside the EFL set-up.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.