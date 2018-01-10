John O'Shea: Sunderland captain hopes for funding to strengthen squad

Chris Coleman took over in November and has improved results, but still wants to make squad changes

Sunderland captain John O'Shea hopes manager Chris Coleman will get the funds he needs to bring new players in during the January transfer window.

The Black Cats have won three of 10 games since Coleman took over, but remain bottom of the Championship.

The former Wales boss is keen to strengthen the squad but has stated money could be an issue this month.

"Our objective is get out of there, but the manager is going to need help from the owner," O'Shea told BBC Newcastle.

"Fingers crossed he'll get that but if he doesn't we have to put up, everyone that's here.

"Whatever the manager can do with loans the next couple of weeks, we still have to get on with it, do the best we can and look forward to and face challenges with our chests out.

"The way the Championship is, with a couple of results we can be out of the relegation zone very quickly, and that's the aim."

John O'Shea had never played outside of the Premier League during his career until this season

Former Manchester United defender O'Shea, 36, has been with Sunderland for seven years and is looking to help young players such as Everton's on-loan Tyias Browning and Chelsea loanee Jake Clarke-Salter.

The Black Cats have been involved in battles against relegation from the Premier League during the Republic of Ireland international's time on Wearside, before finally dropping into the second tier last season.

O'Shea said they were finding it difficult to pick up any momentum in such a competitive league.

"It's about your attitude and dedication to your profession," he added. "How you prepare for games, being a team-player, and get the best success for the team.

"This is my first season in the Championship as a pro and it's a very competitive league, as I've watched and seen and heard about.

"What we need is to get a run together. You think you're turning a corner, we win a game but then lose a game. We can't seem to get that momentum going."