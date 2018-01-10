Martin Glenn: FA chief executive clarifies 'banter' comment

FA chief executive Martin Glenn: "I think culturally what women will be prepared to put up with has been a bit different from guys."

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn has clarified his comment that suggested women are less tolerant of "banter" than men.

He made the remark on Tuesday as he revealed the FA's plans for 2018, which included "enhancing the culture around the women's senior team".

Glenn told Radio 4: "The standard [grievance] procedures that work for men might not work in the women's game.

"We have to organise for the differences."

The chief executive stressed on Tuesday he was not referring to alleged racist remarks made to Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko by former England manager Mark Sampson.

An independent barrister ruled Sampson had made unacceptable "ill-judged attempts at humour" on two occasions, to Aluko and Blues midfielder Drew Spence.

Glenn told the media on Tuesday: "I think culturally what women will be prepared to put up with has been a bit different from guys. I guess banter would be a case in point."

The FA announced it was working with UK Sport to create clarity on codes of conduct for players and coaches.

It also said it was adopting its own version of the 'Rooney Rule', whereby it will interview at least one applicant from a black, Asian and minority ethnic background for future roles in the England set-up.

'I think that will be great for our game'

Brighton full-back Liam Rosenior was enthused by the FA's implementation of its own 'Rooney Rule', stating it "opens up the pool of candidates".

He told BBC Radio 5 live: "It's a huge step forward for our game.

"I think the FA is making a really positive step in trying to open the pool of coaches and managers that can be interviewed.

"The really important point is that it's not guaranteeing a job to anybody, it's just opening up that pool of people that can get in a room and interview well. Hopefully it creates a more competitive environment for coaches, in order to get jobs.

"The way we speak about the managerial merry-go-round at the moment - especially in this country with appointments and recruitment of managers - I think it just opens up the pool of candidates. I think that will be great for our game.

"In our society, we want everybody, not just of ethnic backgrounds. If you're good enough to do the job, then you should be given a chance to interview for it."