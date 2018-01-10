Portsmouth: Kenny Jackett disappointed to miss chance of Wembley appearance

Kenny Jackett's Portsmouth side return to League One action against Scunthorpe on Saturday

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett was left lamenting a lack of cutting-edge in front of goal that cost his side the chance of a Wembley appearance.

Pompey were knocked out of the last 16 of the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday by Chelsea Under-21s.

"We practise set pieces a lot, but we didn't deliver them well enough," Jackett told BBC Radio Solent.

"We had enough to win the game, but didn't work their keeper for the amount of the ball and territory we had."

Alongside the cup exit, Jackett also has concerns over injuries to centre-back Nathan Thompson and Ben Close who went off at Fratton Park with ankle and cramp problems.

Pompey, sixth in League One, take on fellow play-off contenders Scunthorpe on Saturday, before a trip to Rotherham on Tuesday.

"Those are two big games for us we go into now after having not had a game last Saturday," Jackett said.

"We'll hope those two are fit to go, but we will go again with others being handed their chance if needed.

"We'll look at bringing players in if that's possible as we want to bring in quality to help us."