Luton Town squad in 'wonderful place' says manager Nathan Jones

Luton Town have lost just once in the league since the end of October

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has hailed the depth of his squad despite losing to League One Peterborough on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Jones made 10 changes to the FA Cup team that was beaten 3-1 at Premier League Newcastle United on Saturday and saw his side go out 7-6 on penalties.

"We're more than a match for a side a division above us with 10 changes," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It just shows we're in a wonderful place in terms of the squad."

The 44-year-old added: "I'm gutted at going out of the competition, but not with the performance.

"It's the second team from a higher division that hasn't changed one player against us and we've acquitted ourselves fantastically well."

Jones' side are four points clear at the top of League Two with an 11-point buffer to the play-off places.

"We had three or four really young players given a test tonight and they've come through it massively," Jones said.

"We're getting tested by a side in the league above us, that's going for promotion, and we've made 10 changes to a side.

"I'm delighted that it shows how deep my squad is that they can cope in not only this level, but the one above."