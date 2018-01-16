Wigan Athletic v Bournemouth

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan highlights

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has confirmed he will not risk Joshua King and Junior Stanislas for their FA Cup replay against League One leaders Wigan Athletic.

The pair have returned to training but will not feature, with Tyrone Mings and Jermain Defoe also remaining sidelined with long-term injuries.

Wigan will be without new signing James Vaughan as the striker is cup-tied having made a substitute appearance for Sunderland against Middlesbrough in the third round.

Forward Jamie Walker is unlikely to feature despite another of Wigan's new signings returning to training earlier than expected following a knee injury, while Shaun MacDonald remains sidelined.

Wigan assistant manager Leam Richardson: "It will be a very similar game to the first one; I don't think there's an outright favourite - it will be two teams wanting to progress.

"They've had a great win on Sunday (against Arsenal) and they will be looking at their game on Saturday as we will, but first and foremost they will be looking at us as we will be them.

"We learned Bournemouth are a good team, well structured, full of pace, (but) our lads can handle the ball and progress well like they have been all year. It was always going to be a good game on paper, with two footballing sides who hopefully try and hurt each other on the day."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It will be a case of making the right decision in terms of who we can feel can go again, who we feel may need a rest and giving an opportunity to players and trying to find the right balance between making sure we are strong enough to go through as that it the ultimate aim.

"Certainty momentum, especially positive momentum is a hard thing to get in the Premier League but we are desperate to continue that and keep the good form we are in. But we have to make the right decisions for the team and the individuals concerned, but of course we want to go through and I will make that very clear."

Match stats