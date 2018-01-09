BBC Sport - Kurtis Byrne scores a 79th-minute winner as Linfield beat Carrick Rangers 1-0

Byrne hits winner as Linfield sink Carrick

  • From the section Irish

Kurtis Byrne scores a 79th-minute winner on his league debut as Linfield beat Carrick Rangers 1-0 in a rearranged Premiership game at Taylor's Avenue.

The result sees Linfield move above Cliftonville into fourth place in the Premiership table.

Top videos

Video

Byrne hits winner as Linfield sink Carrick

  • From the section Irish
Video

Watch: Ten of the best goals from the FA Cup third round

Video

'Monster finish' from Oklahoma's Ferguson in NBA best plays

Video

Conte 'won't forget' feud with Mourinho

Video

Man-eating moths & Boycott's laundry: Funniest TMS Ashes moments

Video

Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Video

Browns fans hold parade to mark 0-16 season

Video

When you score a screamer but still go out of the FA Cup

Video

Third Round

Video

How Nadim went from Afghan refugee to Man City striker

Video

Brighton seal FA Cup progress after VAR assistance

Video

FA is for all - chief executive Glenn

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Ill Root returns but can't stop defeat

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired