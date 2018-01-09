BBC Sport - Kurtis Byrne scores a 79th-minute winner as Linfield beat Carrick Rangers 1-0
Byrne hits winner as Linfield sink Carrick
Kurtis Byrne scores a 79th-minute winner on his league debut as Linfield beat Carrick Rangers 1-0 in a rearranged Premiership game at Taylor's Avenue.
The result sees Linfield move above Cliftonville into fourth place in the Premiership table.
