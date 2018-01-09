Solihull Moors sign Kyle Storer and Jamey Osborne

Kyle Storer played 99 games for Cheltenham after joining in July 2015

Solihull Moors have signed midfield duo Kyle Storer and Jamey Osborne.

Former Cheltenham Town skipper Storer, 30, has joined the National League side following his release by the Robins.

He helped the club win promotion to the Football League in the 2015-16 season and has made 27 appearances this term.

Osborne, 25, played for Moors last season before moving to Grimsby Town in January 2017. He rejoined on loan in December and has signed for an undisclosed fee.

