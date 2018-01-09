Brendan Rodgers: Celtic well placed for second half of season

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic "packed so much into the first part of the season"

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic "are in a brilliant position" as they prepare for the second half of the season.

The league leaders have used the Scottish Premiership winter break to undergo some warm weather training in Dubai for a second year running.

"We packed so much into the first part of the season," Rodgers told CelticTV.

"This gives us a chance to focus a lot on the principles of our game and we will look to put that in place when we start back again on 20 January."

Under Rodgers, Celtic have won the past four domestic trophies on offer and are well placed to defend their league title.

Their pursuit of successive domestic trebles continues with a Scottish Cup tie at home to Brechin City on 20 January.

Celtic return to European competition with a Europa League tie with Zenit St Petersburg next month.

"It's been a really tough season up to the break and this gives us a chance to recharge and put some good coaching into the players, but also to give them a chance to connect again in great weather," Rodgers explained.

Moussa Dembele has been linked with a move but reported suitors Brighton say they have not made contact with Celtic

"Our aim is always to win the next game but we set some goals we wanted to achieve at the beginning of the season and thus far the players are in a brilliant position.

"We are eight points clear in the league, we qualified for the Champions League, we have European football after Christmas and we have won the first domestic trophy on offer."

Celtic have added defender Marvin Compper to their squad and signed Lewis Morgan from St Mirren, who have taken the winger back on loan for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Kundai Benyu has joined Oldham Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

Striker Moussa Dembele has been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion but their manager Chris Hughton insists there has been no contact made.

"Lewis is a player I have admired since I have been up here when he played against us, and watching him play for Scotland Under-21s and St Mirren," Rodgers explained.

"I have been impressed with him and he is one who can be developed, and he will obviously stay at St Mirren.

"There is still some work to be done for us if we think it's the right thing to do."