Dillon Phillips: Charlton keeper extends deal until 2019

Dillon Phillips made eight league appearances for Charlton last season, but he has not featured in League One so far in 2017-18

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips will remain at The Valley until the summer of 2019 after the club exercised a clause in his contract.

The 22-year-old has made six appearances for the Addicks this season, with four of those coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Phillips came through the League One club's academy and made his league debut in November 2016.

He spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Cheltenham Town.