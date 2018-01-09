Stoke City sign Rubin Kazan right-back Moritz Bauer

  • From the section Stoke
Moritz Bauer
Switzerland-born Moritz Bauer (r) is a qualified pilot

Stoke City have signed Austria right-back Moritz Bauer from Rubin Kazan for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who has won four caps, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the managerless Potters, who sacked Mark Hughes on Sunday.

He only spent 18 months at the Russian club, playing 41 times, after joining from Grasshopper Zurich for £3m in 2016.

Bauer previously represented Switzerland up to under-21 level.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired