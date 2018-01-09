Stoke City sign Rubin Kazan right-back Moritz Bauer

From the section

Switzerland-born Moritz Bauer (r) is a qualified pilot

Stoke City have signed Austria right-back Moritz Bauer from Rubin Kazan for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who has won four caps, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the managerless Potters, who sacked Mark Hughes on Sunday.

He only spent 18 months at the Russian club, playing 41 times, after joining from Grasshopper Zurich for £3m in 2016.

Bauer previously represented Switzerland up to under-21 level.

