Gateshead v Wrexham

Wrexham face mounting injury problems as they bid to keep their National League promotion bid on track.

Olly Marx remains sidelined but is making progress, while Mark Carrington is out with a hamstring problem.

James Jennings was forced off against Tranmere and is a doubt.

Gateshead have a trio of players set to miss out with Dan Hanford suspended, Richard Peniket has a facial injury and Rees Greenwood is yet to receive his international clearance to play.