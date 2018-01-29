National League
Gateshead19:45Wrexham
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v Wrexham

Wrexham face mounting injury problems as they bid to keep their National League promotion bid on track.

Olly Marx remains sidelined but is making progress, while Mark Carrington is out with a hamstring problem.

James Jennings was forced off against Tranmere and is a doubt.

Gateshead have a trio of players set to miss out with Dan Hanford suspended, Richard Peniket has a facial injury and Rees Greenwood is yet to receive his international clearance to play.

Tuesday 30th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield3116873933656
2Aldershot311510649321755
3Wrexham301410635241152
4Sutton United3015784435952
5Tranmere31149848301851
6Dover311312643261751
7Bromley31148953371650
8Boreham Wood311311745321350
9Fylde31139954391548
10Dag & Red31129104840845
11Ebbsfleet31101384136543
12Eastleigh31101384948143
13Maidenhead United311011104243-141
14Gateshead2991283831739
15Woking31116144048-839
16Maidstone United31911113848-1038
17Hartlepool31810133545-1034
18Halifax30810123141-1034
19Leyton Orient3088143745-832
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Solihull Moors3186173246-1430
22Chester31512142751-2427
23Guiseley29410152754-2722
24Torquay3149182552-2721
View full National League table

