Sampdoria 1-1 Roma

Edin Dzeko heads Roma's equaliser against Sampdoria
Edin Dzeko has scored 47 goals in 89 Serie A games for Roma

Roma have said offers they received for former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko are "not acceptable".

Chelsea have been linked with the 31-year-old, who headed a last-minute equaliser against Sampdoria on Wednesday.

"At the moment Dzeko is here and we are all happy. That means that what we've received so far wasn't acceptable," said Roma's sporting director Monchi.

Fabio Quagliarella's penalty put Sampdoria ahead before Dzeko levelled.

Roma are fifth in Serie A, 13 points behind leaders Napoli, and without a win in six league and cup games.

Line-ups

Sampdoria

  • 2Viviano
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 26Silvestre
  • 13Ferrari
  • 17StrinicSubstituted forMurruat 74'minutes
  • 18PraetSubstituted forBarretoat 80'minutes
  • 34Torreira
  • 16LinettyBooked at 38mins
  • 90Ramírez
  • 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forCaprariat 51'minutes
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 1Puggioni
  • 3Andersen
  • 7Sala
  • 8Barreto
  • 9Caprari
  • 11Álvarez
  • 19Regini
  • 21Verre
  • 28Capezzi
  • 29Murru
  • 92Tozzo
  • 99Kownacki

Roma

  • 1Ramses Becker
  • 24FlorenziBooked at 90mins
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 11Kolarov
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 81'minutes
  • 6StrootmanBooked at 61mins
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 23DefrelSubstituted forSchickat 63'minutes
  • 9DzekoBooked at 15mins
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forAntonucciat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 14Schick
  • 15Moreno
  • 18Lobont
  • 22Nura
  • 25da Silva Peres
  • 28Skorupski
  • 30Santos da Silva
  • 33Palmieri dos Santos
  • 48Antonucci
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home13
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Sampdoria 1, Roma 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sampdoria 1, Roma 1.

Attempt missed. Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Gerson (Roma).

Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).

Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 1, Roma 1. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mirko Antonucci with a cross.

Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mirko Antonucci with a cross.

Hand ball by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).

Attempt blocked. Kostas Manolas (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Nicola Murru.

Attempt blocked. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.

Attempt saved. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Torreira.

Gerson (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicola Murru (Sampdoria).

Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gianluca Caprari.

Attempt missed. Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Karol Linetty.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Edgar Barreto replaces Dennis Praet because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) because of an injury.

Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).

Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Attempt missed. Mirko Antonucci (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Nicola Murru replaces Ivan Strinic.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Mirko Antonucci replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrik Schick.

Offside, Roma. Patrik Schick tries a through ball, but Cengiz Ünder is caught offside.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).

Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Gregoire Defrel.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21173145133254
2Juventus21172250153553
3Lazio21144356253146
4Inter Milan21127236162043
5Roma21125432161641
6Sampdoria2110474031934
7AC Milan219482728-131
8Atalanta218673127430
9Udinese2192103431329
10Torino2161142928129
11Fiorentina217773024628
12Bologna2183102630-427
13Chievo215792137-1622
14Sassuolo2164111431-1722
15Genoa2156101623-721
16Cagliari2162131933-1420
17Crotone2153131638-2218
18SPAL2137112239-1716
19Hellas Verona2134141844-2613
20Benevento2121181346-337
