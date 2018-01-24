Sampdoria 1-1 Roma

Edin Dzeko has scored 47 goals in 89 Serie A games for Roma

Roma have said offers they received for former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko are "not acceptable".

Chelsea have been linked with the 31-year-old, who headed a last-minute equaliser against Sampdoria on Wednesday.

"At the moment Dzeko is here and we are all happy. That means that what we've received so far wasn't acceptable," said Roma's sporting director Monchi.

Fabio Quagliarella's penalty put Sampdoria ahead before Dzeko levelled.

Roma are fifth in Serie A, 13 points behind leaders Napoli, and without a win in six league and cup games.