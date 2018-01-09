BBC Sport - 'It is easier to give decisions against us' - says Carrick manager
- From the section Irish
Carrick Rangers boss David McAlinden claims it is easier for referees to give decisions against his side as they prepare to face Linfield in a rearranged league game.
McAlinden said his players' commitment was not in doubt, but that they needed things to go their way against the Premiership champions.
Linfield manager David Healy described Carrick's pitch as a difficult one to play on.
