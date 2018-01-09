Ross County: Midfielder Greg Tansey joins on loan from Aberdeen

Aberdeen midfielder Greg Tansey's season has been interrupted by injuries, restricting him to 14 appearances

Ross County have signed Aberdeen midfielder Greg Tansey on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal at Pittodrie last summer but has played only 14 times this term.

Tansey previously played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle across two spells, winning the Scottish Cup in 2015.

"I am delighted to bring such a talented and experienced player as Greg to the club," said Ross County manager Owen Coyle.

"He has excelled in the Premiership for a number of years and I look forward to working with him."

Tansey underwent a hernia operation in September, then had surgery on his groin in December, playing his last game for Aberdeen against Rangers on 29 November, when he was withdrawn just before half-time.

Tansey becomes Coyle's second signing as manager at the Global Energy Stadium, following the arrival of free agent Chris Eagles last November.