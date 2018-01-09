Darius Osei: Striker joins Maidstone after Oldham Athletic departure

Darius Osei only started seven games during his 18-month stint at Oldham

National League side Maidstone United have signed Darius Osei after the striker had his contract at Oldham cancelled by mutual consent.

The 21-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season at the Gallagher Stadium.

He scored three goals in 27 appearances for the Latics after joining from non-league side Stalybridge Celtic in the summer of 2016.

He could make his debut for the Stones against Ebbsfleet on Tuesday.

