BBC Sport - Peter Beardsley leaves St James' Park

Peter Beardsley leaves St James' Park

Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley leaves St James' Park. He will take a period of leave while the club investigates allegations of racism and bullying made against him.

READ MORE: Beardsley faces racism allegations

Top videos

Video

Peter Beardsley leaves St James' Park

Video

Watch: Ten of the best goals from the FA Cup third round

Video

'Monster finish' from Oklahoma's Ferguson in NBA best plays

Video

Conte 'won't forget' feud with Mourinho

Video

Man-eating moths & Boycott's laundry: Funniest TMS Ashes moments

Video

Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Video

Browns fans hold parade to mark 0-16 season

Video

When you score a screamer but still go out of the FA Cup

Video

Third Round

Video

How Nadim went from Afghan refugee to Man City striker

Video

Brighton seal FA Cup progress after VAR assistance

Video

FA is for all - chief executive Glenn

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Ill Root returns but can't stop defeat

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired