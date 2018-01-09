BBC Sport - Peter Beardsley leaves St James' Park
Peter Beardsley leaves St James' Park
- From the section Football
Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley leaves St James' Park. He will take a period of leave while the club investigates allegations of racism and bullying made against him.
READ MORE: Beardsley faces racism allegations
