BBC Sport - Chief executive Martin Glenn: 'FA is for all'

The Football Association will interview at least one applicant from a black, Asian and minority ethnic background for future roles in the England set-up.

English football's governing body will adopt its own version of the 'Rooney Rule' implemented by the NFL for American football in 2003.

Chief executive Martin Glenn said the move showed the "FA is for all".

READ MORE:FA to use 'Rooney Rule' for England roles

