Crusaders prospect Ryan Nimick joins Carrick Rangers in loan deal

Nimick has scored two goals for Crusaders this season

Relegation-threatened Carrick Rangers have signed Ryan Nimick from Crusaders on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored as a substitute for the title-chasing Crues in their 7-1 demolition of Carrick in the Irish Premiership on 18 November.

Carrick are currently one from bottom in the league table, five points ahead of Ballinamallard who occupy the automatic relegation place.

Nimick is available to play for Carrick against Linfield on Tuesday night.

He played for County Antrim in the 2015 Milk Cup youth tournament under Andy Hunter who is now first team coach at Carrick.

"Ryan is a technically gifted midfield player, who will give us more guile and the ability to create more and score more goals," said Rangers manager David McAlinden.

"He is someone Crusaders rate very highly and this is a situation which suits everyone.

"We get the benefit of an exciting player while Ryan and Crusaders get the benefit of us developing him as a player."