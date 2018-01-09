Guernsey FC youngsters will improve, says head coach Colin Fallaize

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Dodds has made more Guernsey FC appearances this season than any other player

Guernsey FC head coach Colin Fallaize says the club's young players will learn from recent poor results.

The Green Lions have conceded 15 goals in their last five winless matches, but are unlikely to be relegated because of a planned restructure of the third and fourth tiers of non-league football.

"We have to be thinking about next year," Fallaize told BBC Guernsey.

"The younger players that we've got in the side at the moment probably aren't quite good enough yet."

Manager Tony Vance and Fallaize have blooded teenagers Thomas Dodds, Charlton Gauvain and Robbie Legg, as well as older, but less experienced, players such as Harry and Frank Tobin, Seb Skillen and Keanu Marsh this term.

"Are they good enough players, i.e. have they got the football skills? Yes they have. Are they strong enough mentally, physically, athletically? At this moment no, and some of the boys that we've got at the moment, to take themselves forward they're going to have to step up," said Fallaize.

Under plans to revamp the third and fourth tiers of non-league football, an extra division will be created in both, meaning only the bottom side in Isthmian League Division One South will be relegated.

Guernsey are currently 20th in the table, but 18 points clear of bottom club Shoreham

"The reality is if the league gets restructured next year and gets reduced, where we're sitting at the moment would put is in a relegation fight," added Fallaize.

"That's a hard old battle in football, so we've got to be looking further ahead, take these pastings or these inabilities and make these guys better.

"They have the ability to be better and that's my challenge and Tony Vance's challenge, to improve them, and the only way to improve them is to put them on the coal face and make them work hard."