Mark Hughes expects Stoke results to improve

Stoke have conceded 47 league goals in 22 games this term, seven more than any other team

Former Stoke boss Mark Hughes believes the club's results "will improve in the second half of the season".

The 54-year-old Welshman was dismissed after last weekend's FA Cup exit at League Two Coventry.

That followed a run of five defeats in seven league games which dropped the Potters into the relegation zone.

In a statement, Hughes, who presided over three ninth-placed finishes at the club, admitted: "We haven't matched the high standards set in previous years."

Former Wales boss Hughes also managed at Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham and QPR before joining Stoke in 2013.

"I wish to thank the Coates family and the Board, for all of their support during my four-and-a-half memorable years at Stoke City," he added.

"Together, we have enjoyed four successful campaigns including three consecutive ninth placed finishes; the highest position the club has reached since 1975.

"I will always be very proud of this achievement and I'd like to thank my coaching staff, the players and everyone at Stoke City for their hard work during my time as manager.

"Although so far this season we haven't matched the high standards set in previous years, I remain confident that performances and results will improve in the second half of the season.

"Finally, I'd like to wish the club and its loyal supporters success and good fortune in the future.

"I look forward to the next challenge in my management career."

Hughes' assistant Mark Bowen has also left, with coach Eddie Niedzwiecki placed in temporary charge of the first team.

Stoke hope to have a manager in place for their next Premier League game at Manchester United on 15 January.