John Herdman: Canada name Englishman as men's national team head coach

Englishman John Herdman has been named head coach of Canada's national men's team, after more than six years in charge of the country's women's side.

The 42-year-old took charge of the women's team in September 2011, and led them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015, and two Olympic bronze medals.

Herdman also becomes men's national director, with responsibility for all age groups from under-14s upwards.

"I am keen to put a lasting mark on a programme full of potential," he said.

"It's a great honour and I want to thank Canada Soccer for this opportunity to grow and develop the sport in this country through a one-country, one-system approach."

He says his "ultimate goal" is to take the men's team to a World Cup, a tournament they have only reached once - in 1986.

The team - 94th in Fifa's world rankings - did not qualify to compete in the final six-team Concacaf qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Herdman, who was born in Consett, did not play at professional level but began working in the New Zealand set-up in 2003 before becoming the country's women's manager in 2006.

Canada Soccer cited his "world-class technical coaching abilities" as it parted company with Octavio Zambrano, who took charge of the men's team in March 2017.

Kenneth Heiner-Moller will take charge of the women's team, having previously worked with Herdman.

Herdman issued an emotional apology to fans after the team's defeat by England at the 2015 World Cup.

He was linked with the England job following Mark Sampson's sacking in September, and had said he would consider the role back in 2013 before Sampson's appointment.