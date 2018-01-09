Georges-Kevin Nkoudou: winger joins Burnley on loan deal from Spurs

From the section

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou came on as a substitute for Spurs in their 3-0 FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon

Burnley have agreed a deal to sign Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old former Nantes and Marseille player joined Spurs for £9.4m in August 2016 after chairman Daniel Levy negotiated a reduced fee.

Nkoudou made six appearances this season, the latest as a substitute in Sunday's FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche hopes to have Nkoudou available for Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace.