Mansfield Town v Cardiff City
TEAM NEWS
Mansfield Town could have striker Kane Hemmings back to face Cardiff City in their FA Cup third-round replay as he faces a late fitness test.
Hemmings missed their goalless League Two draw against Cambridge United on Saturday with a hamstring problem.
Cardiff City's new loan signing Yanic Wildschut will be unavailable for the tie as he is cup tied.
Wildschut played for Norwich City in their third-round stalemate against Chelsea prior to joining the Bluebirds.