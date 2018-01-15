FA Cup - Third Round - Replay
Mansfield19:45Cardiff
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Cardiff City

  • From the section FA Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Cardiff 0-0 Mansfield

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Mansfield Town could have striker Kane Hemmings back to face Cardiff City in their FA Cup third-round replay as he faces a late fitness test.

Hemmings missed their goalless League Two draw against Cambridge United on Saturday with a hamstring problem.

Cardiff City's new loan signing Yanic Wildschut will be unavailable for the tie as he is cup tied.

Wildschut played for Norwich City in their third-round stalemate against Chelsea prior to joining the Bluebirds.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired