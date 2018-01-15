Sheffield Wednesday v Carlisle United

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Carlisle United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday highlights

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Glenn Loovens for their FA Cup third-round replay against Carlisle United as he serves a two-game ban.

Loovens was dismissed in Wednesday's goalless draw against Steel City rivals Sheffield United on Friday.

Carlisle may have midfielder Luke Joyce available to start after he returned from injury in their win against Crewe.

Midfielder Reggie Lambe, who started the 1-0 win against Crewe, has an ankle injury and may not feature.