Sheffield Wednesday v Carlisle United
TEAM NEWS
Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Glenn Loovens for their FA Cup third-round replay against Carlisle United as he serves a two-game ban.
Loovens was dismissed in Wednesday's goalless draw against Steel City rivals Sheffield United on Friday.
Carlisle may have midfielder Luke Joyce available to start after he returned from injury in their win against Crewe.
Midfielder Reggie Lambe, who started the 1-0 win against Crewe, has an ankle injury and may not feature.