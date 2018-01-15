Reading v Stevenage
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Reading boss Jaap Stam could name a much-changed team as they take on League Two side Stevenage in an FA Cup third-round replay.
The Royals made seven changes for the initial tie, which finished 0-0, meaning keeper Anssi Jaakkola and full-back Omar Richards could feature again.
Stevenage forward Mark McKee may not feature after missing their 1-1 draw against Morecambe on Saturday.
Millwall loanee Tom King may appear in goal for the visitors.