FA Cup - Third Round - Replay
Reading20:00Stevenage
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Stevenage

FA Cup: Stevenage 0-0 Reading highlights

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Reading boss Jaap Stam could name a much-changed team as they take on League Two side Stevenage in an FA Cup third-round replay.

The Royals made seven changes for the initial tie, which finished 0-0, meaning keeper Anssi Jaakkola and full-back Omar Richards could feature again.

Stevenage forward Mark McKee may not feature after missing their 1-1 draw against Morecambe on Saturday.

Millwall loanee Tom King may appear in goal for the visitors.

