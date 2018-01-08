BBC Sport - Newport County: Fire, manager's hospitalised son & FA Cup heroics

Fire, a hospitalised son & Newport FA Cup heroics

Fire in the tumble dryer at the training round, a hospitalised son and Anfield aim; Newport manager Michael Flynn tells BBC Wales Today's Tomos Dafydd about an amazing week for FA Cup giant-killers the Exiles.

And on Monday, they were drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round.

