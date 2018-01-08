BBC Sport - FA Cup: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace highlights
Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace
Glenn Murray scored against his former club as Brighton beat Premier League rivals Crystal Palace to progress to the FA Cup fourth round.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace
