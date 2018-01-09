Jack Price: Wolves sell midfielder to Colorado Rapids for undisclosed fee

Jack Price was a regular starter in the Wolves side that won the League One title in 2013-14

Midfielder Jack Price has left Wolves to join Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract.

Price, 25, came through Wolves' academy and played 115 times for the club, scoring two goals.

However, the form of Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss limited him to only four starts this season - all of them coming in the Carabao Cup.

In October, Price had extended his contract at Molineux until June 2019.

