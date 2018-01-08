BBC Sport - FA Cup: Dale Stephens puts Brighton ahead against Crystal Palace
Stephens fires Brighton ahead in FA Cup
Watch as Dale Stephens drills past Wayne Hennessy to put Brighton ahead against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round.
