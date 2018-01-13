Scottish League Two: Top three win as Peterhead hit 24 in five games

Michael Bolochoweckyj scored on his return to Montrose

Montrose, Peterhead and Stenhousemuir all secured wins as the top three stretched further clear of the rest in Scottish League Two.

Leaders Montrose beat Edinburgh City 2-0, while Peterhead stay a point behind after a 4-3 win over Stirling Albion.

Third-top Stenny won 3-0 away to troubled Clyde.

Annan Athletic move above Stirling into fourth after a 2-0 win away to Berwick Rangers, while bottom side Cowdenbeath lost 1-0 away to Elgin City.

Two quick-fire goals shortly before half-time floored Edinburgh, who remain third from bottom, at home to Montrose.

Defender Michael Bolochoweckyj, just back after a loan spell with East Stirlingshire, pounced from 10 yards.

Then Andrew Steeves teed up the second for Lewis Milne, the midfielder with his second goal in two games since his January move from Forfar Athletic.

City's hopes of a comeback were hampered by the dismissal of former Falkirk, Brentford, Hibernian and Dunfermline Athletic striker Farid El Alagui.

Peterhead's scoring streak - they have hit the net 24 times in their past five outings - continued at windswept Balmoor Stadium as they held Stirling at bay.

The hosts, who have two games in hand over Montrose, kicked off with the elements in their favour, forced a corner with a shot straight from kick-off and winger Willie Gibson swung the ball directly into the net from the set piece.

El Alagui was sent off for Edinburgh against Montrose

Stirling equalised after six minutes when captain Willie Robertson tucked away Ross Kavanagh's cross, but Peterhead responded and Jordon Brown had a goal disallowed before Rory McAllister's penalty restored their lead - the striker's 27th goal in 26 appearances.

Again Stirling quickly equalised through striker Darren Smith, but two second-half goals from substitute Russell McLean put Peterhead in command.

Smith grabbed his 20th goal of the season in stoppage time, but it was too late to deny Peterhead the three points.

Stenny remain eight points behind the Blue Toon - and four ahead of Annan - after a convincing win over a Clyde side who have gone 11 games without a victory - seven under new manager Danny Lennon.

Defender Ross Meechan volleyed home via a post to give the visitors an early lead and substitute Jamie Longworth made it two on the break after David Goodwillie wasted a glorious chance at the other end.

On-loan Hibernian midfielder Innes Murray added a late third as Stenny extended their unbeaten away run to five games.

Annan have lost only one of their past 11 games and leapfrogged Stirling into the final play-off place by beating Berwick.

The Wee Rangers failed to force the ball home during a chaotic goalmouth scramble early in the second half before Blair Henderson put Annan in front from close range and striker partner Aidan Smith netted a late second.

Cowdenbeath, five points adrift of Clyde at the foot of the table, had midfielder Kyle Miller sent off just after the break against Elgin, with defender Cameron Eadie netting the hosts' winner five minutes from time.