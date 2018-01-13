Scottish League One: Raith Rovers still top after draw with Ayr Utd

Greig Spence scored a decisive equaliser in Raith Rovers' top-of-the-table meeting with Ayr United

Raith Rovers held on to top spot in Scottish League One after coming back to draw 1-1 with Ayr United.

Rovers fell behind when Lawrence Shankland struck, but Greig Spence levelled for the hosts.

Arbroath beat Queen's Park 2-1 to go third as Alloa Athletic lost by the same score at East Fife.

Bottom side Forfar Athletic moved level on points with Queen's Park by beating nine-man Albion Rovers 4-2, while Stranraer defeated Airdrieonians 3-2.

At Stark's Park, Raith were seeking to continue their 10-match winning league run at home, but Michael Moffat set up Shankland to fire his 18th goal of the season.

Raith equalised from a free-kick early in the second period, Spence netting from Lewis Vaughan's pass.

The gap between the sides remains at one point, although Ayr have two games in hand.

Arbroath are 12 points off United after they overtook Alloa.

They had fallen behind against the Spiders, Lewis McGhee shooting home.

The left foot of Gavin Swankie drew the hosts level before the break and David Gold's strike on the hour edged them in front.

Mark Lamont fired East Fife ahead before half-time against the Wasps, who equalised midway through the second period when Adam Martin netted from close range.

Mark Docherty struck the Fifers' second with 15 minutes to go and it proved to be the winner.

East Fife and Stranraer are four and two points, respectively, off the promotion play-off places, with Stranraer coming from behind to beat Airdrie.

Dale Carrick struck early on for the visitors but Stephen Okoh scored either side of half-time to put the Stair Park side ahead only for Willis Furtado to level for Airdrie.

Angus Beith headed the hosts in front again and this time they held their lead.

Forfar now trail Queen's Park on goal difference and both are four points off Albion Rovers after the latter lost four goals and two men at Station Park.

Mark Millar converted an early penalty for the Loons following Josh Peters' foul on Eddie Malone, but Gary Fisher fired Albion level.

Strikes by Michael Travis and Andy Munro put Forfar in command before Jason Marr replied for the visitors.

Rovers then had Michael Hopkins and Alan Trouten sent off for violent conduct and Travis's second sealed Forfar's win late on.