Kieffer Moore: Barnsley sign Ipswich Town striker

Kieffer Moore applauds the Rotherham fans as he is substituted against Northampton
Kieffer Moore's last goal for Rotherham came in a 2-1 defeat by Shrewsbury on 18 November

Championship side Barnsley have signed Ipswich striker Kieffer Moore on a deal until 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

Moore joined Ipswich from Forest Green in January 2017, but failed to score in 11 substitute appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old joined Rotherham on loan in July and scored 13 goals in 22 League One games.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry had said the Posh had agreed a fee for Moore, before manager Grant McCann advised the club against his signing.

McCann described any move as being a "big financial commitment" for the League One club.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "He's a player in top form and will bring something different to improve the side.

"His height will trouble defenders and cause problems, but as a player he's got much more in his locker and will score different types of goals."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired