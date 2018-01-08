Kieffer Moore: Barnsley sign Ipswich Town striker

Kieffer Moore's last goal for Rotherham came in a 2-1 defeat by Shrewsbury on 18 November

Championship side Barnsley have signed Ipswich striker Kieffer Moore on a deal until 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

Moore joined Ipswich from Forest Green in January 2017, but failed to score in 11 substitute appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old joined Rotherham on loan in July and scored 13 goals in 22 League One games.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry had said the Posh had agreed a fee for Moore, before manager Grant McCann advised the club against his signing.

McCann described any move as being a "big financial commitment" for the League One club.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "He's a player in top form and will bring something different to improve the side.

"His height will trouble defenders and cause problems, but as a player he's got much more in his locker and will score different types of goals."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.