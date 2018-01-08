Kieffer Moore: Barnsley sign Ipswich Town striker
Championship side Barnsley have signed Ipswich striker Kieffer Moore on a deal until 2021 for an undisclosed fee.
Moore joined Ipswich from Forest Green in January 2017, but failed to score in 11 substitute appearances for the club.
The 25-year-old joined Rotherham on loan in July and scored 13 goals in 22 League One games.
Peterborough director of football Barry Fry had said the Posh had agreed a fee for Moore, before manager Grant McCann advised the club against his signing.
McCann described any move as being a "big financial commitment" for the League One club.
Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "He's a player in top form and will bring something different to improve the side.
"His height will trouble defenders and cause problems, but as a player he's got much more in his locker and will score different types of goals."
