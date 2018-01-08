FA Cup fourth round: Manchester United go to League Two Yeovil Town

Manchester United beat Yeovil in the 2014-15 FA Cup on their way to reaching the quarter-finals of the competition

League Two Yeovil Town, the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup, will host 12-time winners Manchester United in the fourth round.

Tottenham will also go to League Two opposition as they play Newport County.

Premier League leaders Manchester City have been drawn away to Cardiff City or Mansfield, while Nottingham Forest, who knocked out holders Arsenal on Sunday, are at Championship rivals Hull.

The fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of 26-29 January.

Premier League champions Chelsea have the prospect of a home tie against Newcastle if they overcome Championship side Norwich in a replay that will be shown live on BBC One on 17 January.

Seven-time winners Liverpool were the first team drawn and will welcome top-flight rivals West Brom to Anfield.

It is the second time in three years that Manchester United, second in the Premier League, have faced Yeovil Town in the competition.

The two last met in January 2015 when United won 2-0 in the third round under previous manager Louis van Gaal.

Fourth-round draw in full:

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood/Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves/Swansea

Yeovil v Manchester United

Carlisle/Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage/Reading

Cardiff/Mansfield v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton/Crystal Palace

Bournemouth/Wigan v Shrewsbury/West Ham

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Newport County v Tottenham

Norwich/Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Preston