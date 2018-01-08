Chelsea v Norwich: FA Cup third-round replay live on BBC One

Norwich City held Chelsea to a goalless draw at the weekend

The FA Cup third-round replay between Chelsea and Championship side Norwich City will be shown live on BBC One.

The Canaries held the Premier League champions to a goalless draw at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The teams will meet again for a place in the fourth round at Stamford Bridge at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, 17 January.

A home tie against Newcastle United awaits the winners in the next round, with those matches to be played on the weekend of 26-29 January.

For seven-times winners Chelsea, the match falls between league fixtures against Leicester City at home and Brighton away.

The Blues, who last won the trophy in 2012, lost the 2017 final to Arsenal.