BBC Sport - Philippe Coutinho: Brazil playmaker is officially a Barcelona player

Coutinho officially joins Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho's £142m move from Liverpool to Barcelona was officially confirmed on Monday as the playmaker was unveiled to fans at the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian, 25, signed a five-and-a-half-year contract alongside president Josep Maria Bartomeu, before performing keepy-uppies in front of supporters.

