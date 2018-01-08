BBC Sport - Philippe Coutinho: Brazil playmaker is officially a Barcelona player
Philippe Coutinho's £142m move from Liverpool to Barcelona was officially confirmed on Monday as the playmaker was unveiled to fans at the Nou Camp.
The Brazilian, 25, signed a five-and-a-half-year contract alongside president Josep Maria Bartomeu, before performing keepy-uppies in front of supporters.
