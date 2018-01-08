Emilio Nsue: Birmingham City full-back joins Apoel Nicosia

Emilio Nsue controls the ball for Birmingham in an EFL Cup game against Crawley
Emilio Nsue scored his only Birmingham goal in a 4-1 defeat by QPR in February 2017

Birmingham City full-back Emilio Nsue has joined Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia for an undisclosed fee.

Nsue made 38 appearances for Blues after signing from Middlesbrough in January 2017, playing in 18 Championship games this season.

The 28-year-old had not started a match since 9 December, with Maxime Colin preferred at right-back.

He spent two and a half seasons with Middlesbrough before joining Blues, making 80 appearances for the club.

