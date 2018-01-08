Joe Quigley: Boreham Wood sign Bournemouth striker on loan

Joe Quigley scored once in 11 games on loan at League One side Gillingham last season

National League side Boreham Wood have signed Bournemouth striker Joe Quigley on loan until the end of the season.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Quigley is yet to make his senior debut for the Cherries.

The 21-year-old made five appearances on loan at Newport this season, having previously had spells with Woking, Gillingham, Wrexham and Torquay.

"We also have offers in at a number of clubs, so our signings are not over yet," chairman Danny Hunter said.