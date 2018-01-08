James Jones: Crewe Alexandra midfielder suffers knee ligament injury

  • From the section Crewe
James Jones in action for Crewe in a pre-season game against Bolton
James Jones scored 11 goals in 50 appearances for Crewe last season

Crewe Alexandra midfielder James Jones will be out for 10 to 12 weeks after damaging a medial collateral knee ligament in training.

Jones suffered the injury in his first full training session since having surgery on a hernia in August.

The 21-year-old had been set to join an unnamed Championship club before his injury problems stopped the move.

Jones has scored 12 goals in 108 games for the League Two side but has been unable to feature this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired